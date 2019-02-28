|
|
|
Carey Mick of Bradwell Village sadly passed away on 17th February 2019 aged 80 years.
Husband of Gillian and dad of
Julie and Jacqui.
Mick is now at peace.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 11th March at 10.45am
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. By request,
family flowers only. Donations gratefully accepted on behalf of
Willen Hospice.
Bright colours may be worn if desired.
Enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 10908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
