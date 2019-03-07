|
|
|
Mr Michael Anthony REYNOLDS
(Mick) Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on the 27th February 2019
aged 73 years. He will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 1.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, followed by a wake to be held at the "Inn on the Lake", Mount Farm, Bond Avenue, MK1 1PA.
All are welcome.
As the former Match Secretary for Milton Keynes Angling Association, the family wishes to extend the invitation to all who knew him. Colourful attire is welcomed. Donations are gratefully welcome to the British Lung Foundation. Cheques are to be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More