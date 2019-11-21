Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael McIntyre


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Michael McIntyre Notice
McIntyre
Michael John Born 25th November 1939, sadly passed at home on the 13th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearest husband to Carol,
father to Dawn & Andrew,
grandfather to 5 grandchildren,
Ally, Danielle, Millie, Finn and Oscar,
plus 2 gorgeous great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd December at 2.00pm.
Please come in casual attire
and family flowers only.
However, donations to Willen Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be left in the collection plate as you leave the chapel, or cheques payable to the charity can be sent c/o:
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High St,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -