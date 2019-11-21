|
McIntyre
Michael John Born 25th November 1939, sadly passed at home on the 13th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearest husband to Carol,
father to Dawn & Andrew,
grandfather to 5 grandchildren,
Ally, Danielle, Millie, Finn and Oscar,
plus 2 gorgeous great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd December at 2.00pm.
Please come in casual attire
and family flowers only.
However, donations to Willen Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be left in the collection plate as you leave the chapel, or cheques payable to the charity can be sent c/o:
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High St,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019