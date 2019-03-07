|
ADAMS Michael James (Mick) Of Olney, passed away suddenly on
26th February at his home address aged 71 years.
Dearly loved by his parner Cindy, brother David, Sisters Anne and Susan.
Mick will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 11th March at Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are for Willen Hospice and may be left in the collection as you leave the Chapel, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque to the
Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
