May Hipwell

May Hipwell Notice
Hipwell May
(Annie Mary) Passed away on 16th November, aged 76 years.
A much loved Mum, Grandmother and
Great - Grandmother who will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary
Magdalene Church, Stony Stratford on
Monday 2nd December at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to benefit 'Willen Hospice'
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
Willow Funeral Home, 1 Vicarage
Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -