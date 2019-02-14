|
GRIFFITH Mavis Irene
(née Hilson) Aged 91,
passed away peacefully on
22nd January 2019.
Beloved wife of the late John Thomas Griffith, Mother to Elizabeth, Timothy and Jonathan, also a grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Funeral to be held at Saint James the Great, Hanslope on
Friday 22nd February at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Willen Hospice or the British Red Cross c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
