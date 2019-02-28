Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
14:45
Oak Chapel
Crownhill Crematorium
Maureen Beales Notice
BEALES Maureen Yvonne Edith Of Bradville sadly passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital on the 10th February 2019 aged 82 years. Very much loved by all her family,
she will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at 2.45pm on Tuesday 5th March in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Donations in Maureen's memory are for Age UK and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque and sent care of
H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
