|
|
|
BEALES Maureen Yvonne Edith Of Bradville sadly passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital on the 10th February 2019 aged 82 years. Very much loved by all her family,
she will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at 2.45pm on Tuesday 5th March in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Donations in Maureen's memory are for Age UK and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque and sent care of
H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More