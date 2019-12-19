Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
MELLON Mary Christine Passed away peacefully on
10th December 2019, aged 74 years.
She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by all her
family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 30th December 2019 in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Mary are for the Upper GI Ward of Churchills Hospital, Oxford and can be given on the funeral day or sent, by cheque payable to 'Oxford Hospitals Charity', care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019
