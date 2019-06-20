|
|
|
McEWAN
Mary Teresa
"Molly"
Passed away peacefully at
Castlemead Care Home on 30th May 2019, aged 96 years.
Devoted wife and mother will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on 27th June 2019 at
St Edward the Confessor,
Burchard Crescent, Shenley
Church End, MK5 6DX.
All enquiries to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
130a Dunthorne Way
Grange Farm
Milton Keynes
MK8 0LW
Tel: (01908) 505731
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
