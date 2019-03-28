Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00
St. Martins
Fenny Stratford
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
FIELD Mark Sadly passed away at John Radcliffe Hospital on 17th March 2019,
aged 53 years.
A much loved husband, father and son and he will be fondly remembered by
all family and friends.
The funeral services to celebrate Mark's life will be held at two venues on Thursday 4th April; firstly at 12 noon
St. Martins in Fenny Stratford, secondly at 1:15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. The wake will be held between 2pm - 6pm at The Inn on the Lake, MK1 1PA. All welcome to attend the funeral services and wake.
Flowers from family and close friends only please. Donations if desired can be given at the wake and will be split between the family's chosen charities. Any enquiries to H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 28, 2019
