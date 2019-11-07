|
Leigh-Bennett Marjorie
(née Bennett) 8th November 2014.
Memories of the love
you gave throughout my life.
The happiness you gave me
when you were sad.
The support you gave when you
needed support yourself.
The hope you gave when you
may have lost your own.
The laughter you brought
when you wanted to cry.
The energy you inspired when
you just wanted to collapse.
The pride you had in me
no matter what I did.
The regrets I have that I should
have done so much more for you.
You were the rock in my life, and
nothing could ever take your place.
Love, Russell.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 7, 2019