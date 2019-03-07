|
|
|
BOWDIDGE (nee Short)
Marjorie Ruth Of Stoke Goldington passed away
on 1st March 2019, aged 88 years.
Wife of the late John, much loved mother, mother-in-law, nan and
great-nan she will be sadly missed. Funeral Service takes place at
St Peter's Church, Stoke Goldington
on Friday 15th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for The Fishermen's Mission may be sent to H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
