RALPH Marion Irene Of Great Brickhill, passed away
peacefully at home after a short illness
on 18th August 2019, aged 91 years.
A memorial service honouring
Marion's life will take place on
Thursday 5th September 2019 at
St Mary the Virgin Church,
Great Brickhill, 2.30pm.
Donations in memory of Marion are
for Willen Hospice and can be sent by
cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019