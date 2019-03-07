|
Barden Marion Passed away at Milton Keynes University Hospital on
26th January 2019 aged 87 years.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 18th March at 11.30am
in the Oak Chapel.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired are for Willen Hospice, cheques can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
