|
|
|
KRAUSE Marigold Anne Kent of Newport Pagnell,
passed away on 6th August 2019,
aged 88 years.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Luke's Church, Newport Pagnell
on Friday 30th August at 12.00pm.
Black clothing not necessary.
No flowers please, donations for
'JBF (Scotland)' may be left in the
collection plate at Church or cheques
payable to the charity can be sent to:
H.W. Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 22, 2019