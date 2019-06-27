|
Woodruff Margaret Passed away after a short illness on the 6th June.
Beloved wife to Brian
and mother to
Stephen, Mark and Julie.
Sister to John, grandmother
to Lauren and Craig and
great grandmother to Kadee.
The Service will take place
at Crownhill Crematorium
Oak Chapel on Monday
the 1st July at 1:15.
Family flowers only and
please no black to be worn.
Donations if desired
may go to Willen Hospice.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St, Wolverton,
MK12 5LA, Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 27, 2019
