Margaret Ford Notice
FORD Margaret Ann Passed away suddenly
on 2nd December 2019, aged 72 years.
The funeral service will take place at
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Tuesday 17th December at 3.15pm.
Margaret's request was bright
colours to be worn and
no black to the service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Willen Hospice
may be left in the collection plate
as you leave the chapel or cheques
payable to the charity can be sent to:
H.W. Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019
