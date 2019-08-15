Home

BERRIE Lyndsey Dawn Formally of Bradville,
sadly passed away peacefully
on 3rd August, aged 34 years.

Very much loved Daughter
of Colleen and Brian,
devoted sister to Claire and Phil,
proud Auntie to Ashleigh,
Billy, Nancy, Katie and Livvy.

She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.

Service will take place on
Thursday 29th August at 2pm at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Please wear something Purple.
Donations can be made
in lieu of flowers.
By cheque for:
MIND or EPILEPSY UK

Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
19 Stratford Road, Wolverton, MK12 5JL
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019
