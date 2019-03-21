Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00
Saint Augustine's Church
Langcliffe Drive
Heelands
Louise Amoah Notice
Amoah Louise Rose The Amoah family wishes to
announce the passing of
their beloved Mama Lou.
Louise Rose Amoah,
affectionately known as
Mama Lou, passed away
peacefully at her home in
Milton Keynes on Monday,
18th of February 2019.
She was 91 and is survived
by two children, four grandchildren
and three great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held
at Saint Augustine's Church,
Langcliffe Drive in Heelands,
Milton Keynes on Friday
the 29th of March from 12pm
followed by an interment
at Tickford Street Cemetery,
Newport Pagnell.
There will be light refreshments
afterwards at the Sycamore Hall,
Drayton Road, Bletchley.
Any enquiries to
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
