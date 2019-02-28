|
|
|
STAPLEY LORRAINE Of Castlethorpe,
sadly passed away on
17th February 2019.
She will be sorely missed
by her husband Jason.
She will always be her mum Irene's forever little girl and not only David's sister, but his best friend and protector.
Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 6th March at 2pm at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome, or donations to RSPCA can be made c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 36777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More