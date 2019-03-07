Home

Lionel Marr Notice
MARR (Lionel) William Westwood Of Bletchley sadly passed away on the 28th February 2019 aged 76 years of age. He will be sorely missed by all his family and many friends across the world. His funeral will take place
at 2pm on Tuesday 12th March at
St Mary's Church, Bletchley and following at The Denbigh
Club, Melrose Avenue, Bletchley
from 3pm to closing.
By request - smart dress attire.
No flowers, donations gratefully accepted on behalf of
Willen Hospice. These can be made by cheque, payable to the charity or by
the Just Giving page
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
lionelmarr.
Any enquiries to H.W Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Telephone: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
