KENYON Linda
(Lyn) Sadly passed away at Willen Hospice
on 27th August, aged 72 years.
She will be very much missed
by family and friends and will be forever in our hearts and thoughts.
All welcome to attend the
funeral service to take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Tuesday 10th September at 11:30am.
Flowers are welcome or donations
in memory of Lyn would be appreciated for Willen Hospice sent c/o
Finch & Sons,
231 Queensway,
Bletchley
MK2 2 EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019