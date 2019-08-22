Home

Lewis Lawson Notice
Lawson Lewis Died peacefully on
15th August, aged 27 years.

Lewis was an adored son, partner, dad, brother and uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service to celebrate Lewis's life will take place at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September at 2.45pm.

Family flowers only but donations,
if required, to benefit Macmillan and Willen Hospice may be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/
lewis-lawson

Enquiries to Heritage & Sons,
I Vicarage Road, Bletchley MK2 2EZ 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 22, 2019
