Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:15
St Mary's Church
Bletchley
MEREDITH Leslie George Passed away peacefully on 1st August 2019 aged 94 years. Will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 2.15pm at St Mary's Church, Bletchley.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired are for The Red Cross, cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019
