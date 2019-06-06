|
|
|
Roe Leonard
"Len" Passed away peacefully at home on
the 21 st May 2019, aged 93 years.
He will be dearly missed by wife Audrey, daughter Madeleine, son Adrian, daughter-in-law Judith, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 11th June 2019 in the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1.45pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are for
Willen Hospice.
Cheques can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 6, 2019
Read More