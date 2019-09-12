|
JELLÉY Leonard Albert Passed away on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 72 years. Will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th September 2019 at 3.30pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only, however charitable donations, if desired, can be made at the service. Further enquiries can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019