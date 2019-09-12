Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
15:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Jelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Jelley

Notice Condolences

Leonard Jelley Notice
JELLÉY Leonard Albert Passed away on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 72 years. Will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th September 2019 at 3.30pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only, however charitable donations, if desired, can be made at the service. Further enquiries can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.