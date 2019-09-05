|
|
|
BARRY Lee
(William) Passed away suddenly at home on
25th August aged 75 years.
Beloved husband to Barbara, much loved Dad, Grandad, Son, Brother, Uncle and Brother-In-Law, who touched the lives of all who knew him. Life will never be the same after such a loss, gone but never forgotten, loved for eternity. The funeral will take place on Friday 13th September at 4.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019