Resources More Obituaries for Kristopher Spruce Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kristopher Spruce

Notice Spruce Kristopher James 26.11.1984 - 20.02.2019



Kris's family would like to

thank everyone who joined them for the celebration of his life.

For all the kind words and support at this very difficult time and for all the donations received which will go towards sponsoring a Medical Detection Dog to be named 'Viking',

the name that Kris was commonly known by.

Special thanks to doctors and staff who cared for Kris and to celebrant Michelle Bull for all her help preparing the service.

It would be impossible to thank all those involved individually so please accept this notice as a token of our heartfelt appreciation. Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices