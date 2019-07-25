Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Chadwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Chadwick

Notice Condolences

Ken Chadwick Notice
Chadwick Ken Sadly passed away at his home address in Stony Stratford on 17th July 2019, aged 70 years.
Loved and remembered by his sister Anne, brother in law Barry, sister in law Yvonne, Andrew Caroline and
great niece Rori, Elliott and Lydia,
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, on Friday
9th August 2019 at 2.00pm
where all will be welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations gratefully accepted on behalf of Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.