|
|
|
Chadwick Ken Sadly passed away at his home address in Stony Stratford on 17th July 2019, aged 70 years.
Loved and remembered by his sister Anne, brother in law Barry, sister in law Yvonne, Andrew Caroline and
great niece Rori, Elliott and Lydia,
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, on Friday
9th August 2019 at 2.00pm
where all will be welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations gratefully accepted on behalf of Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019