Keith Owen Notice
OWEN Keith Passed away on the
22nd November 2019
aged 69 years.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 19th December 2019 at
11.00am, All Saints Church, Loughton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for the
British Heart Foundation.
Cheques payable to the charity
can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
