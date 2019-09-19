|
CHRISTIE Keir Alexander Of Pennyland passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital on
1st September 2019, aged 76.
Very much loved by all his family
and friends, he will be greatly
missed by them all.
The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Monday
23rd September 2019 in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations in his memory are for Barnardo's Children's Charity, and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque sent care of H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 19, 2019