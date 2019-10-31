|
STEVENS Kathleen Teresa Passed away peacefully at Milton
Keynes University Hospital on the
16th October 2019, aged 81 years.
Will be greatly missed by
family and friends.
The funeral will take place at 12:00pm
on Friday 8th November 2019 at
All Saints Church, Corfe Crescent,
Bletchley, MK3 3AN, followed by a
committal at 1:15pm in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, MK8 0AH.
Further information from
H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019