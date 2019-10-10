|
SMITH Kathleen Mabel Formerly of Shenley Brook End
and more recently Stony Stratford.
Passed away 2nd October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Kathleen will be missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.
The funeral will take place on Monday 14th October 2019 in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1.15pm. Flowers are welcome, or donations in memory of Kathleen for the
'Stroke Association' can be sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019