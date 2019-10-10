Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
13:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Smith

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Smith Notice
SMITH Kathleen Mabel Formerly of Shenley Brook End
and more recently Stony Stratford.
Passed away 2nd October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Kathleen will be missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.
The funeral will take place on Monday 14th October 2019 in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1.15pm. Flowers are welcome, or donations in memory of Kathleen for the
'Stroke Association' can be sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.