Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:30
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for June Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Williams

Notice Condolences

June Williams Notice
Williams June Of Stoke Hammond, passed away on the 30th June 2019, aged 83, in Milton Keynes Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday, 29th July in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations
if desired are for Willen Hospice, cheques made payable to the charity
can be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House 97, Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.