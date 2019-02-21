|
|
|
KELLY June Louise Of Bletchley,
passed away on the
14th February, aged 88 years.
A dearly beloved
Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother who will be
greatly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held
at Crownhill Crematorium,
Oak Chapel on Wednesday
6th March 2019 at 1:15pm.
Flowers by immediate family only, however, donations in memory of June
gratefully accepted on behalf
of the Stroke Association.
Cheques can be sent to
H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley Milton Keynes
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
