June Hancock Notice
Hancock June Marjorie Much loved Mum and Grandmother
sadly passed away on the
1st November 2019.
Will be greatly missed by all her family.
The funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Bletchley on Monday 18th November 2019 at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
The Royal British Legion.
Cheques payable to the charity
can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 7, 2019
