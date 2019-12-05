|
|
|
O'SULLIVAN Josie Passed away in Willen Hospice on the 24th November 2019, aged 83,
and will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Friday 13th December at
St Augustine's Church, Heelands followed by Committal in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations in her memory are for Willen Hospice and can either be placed in the plate at the church or made by cheque care of
H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019