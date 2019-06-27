|
|
|
Vece Josephine
'Joyce' Wife of the late Vincent (Nino),
passed away peacefully on 4th June 2019,
aged 96 years.
Beloved Aunt,
exceptional language teacher
and friend to many,
Joyce will be fondly remembered
by all who knew her.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 5th July 2019 in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
In recognition of Joyce's love
of colour please feel comfortable
to reflect this in your attire.
Flowers are welcome or
donations, if desired, for
Dementia UK which can be given
on the day or sent, by cheque payable
to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 27, 2019
