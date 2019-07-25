|
WRAGG John Passed away peacefully at home on the 15th July 2019 aged 79 years. Will be
greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbours. The funeral service will
take place on Wednesday 31st July at 1.00pm in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, are for SCOPE.
Cheques can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019