Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wragg

Notice Condolences

John Wragg Notice
WRAGG John Passed away peacefully at home on the 15th July 2019 aged 79 years. Will be
greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbours. The funeral service will
take place on Wednesday 31st July at 1.00pm in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, are for SCOPE.
Cheques can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.