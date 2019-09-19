|
WILFORD John Robert Sadly passed away peacefully at home on the 9th September aged 73.
Father to Rob and Paul, Grandfather to Alex, Harry, Maddie and Phoebe.
A much loved man who will be missed by all that knew him.
His funeral is to be held at
The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 27th September 2019, followed by a committal at Wolverton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
the Stroke Association.
The Co-operative Funeralcare
159 Church Street
Wolverton
Milton Keynes
MK12 5LA
TEL: 01908 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 19, 2019