Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
John Wickham Notice
WICKHAM John Charles Of Church Walk, Bletchley, died peacefully on 5th February,
aged 88 years.
He was much loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, son Steve, daughters Jane and Anne
and all his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
He was a strong advocate of Natural History protection and development in Milton Keynes over the last 50 years.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 14th February at 10.00am in Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Donations would be gratefully received for Willen Hospice or the Alzheimer's Society and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
