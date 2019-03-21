Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
14:30
Willow Chapel Crownhill Crematorium Milton Keynes
John Snow Notice
SNOW John Arthur Passed away on the 1st March
aged 82 after a long illness.

Beloved husband to Margaret,
father to Mandy and the late Hazel and pops to Amelia and Olivia.

The funeral service will take place on Friday the 22nd March at 14:30 in the Willow Chapel Crownhill Crematorium Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only please and all donations can be made
to Willen Hospice.

Co-op funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
