|
|
|
Reed John Joseph Of Old Wolverton passed away peacefully on 21st September 2019, aged 82 years.
Much loved dad to Sharon, Helen
and John, brother, grandad and great grandad and a beloved friend to June.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 10th October at 2.30pm
at the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only. Donations gratefully accepted on behalf of Willen Hospice and may be
left in the Chapel or sent via cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019