Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
John Rankine

John Rankine Notice
RANKINE John Of Chadwick Drive,
Milton Keynes sadly passed away on the 25th November 2019.
He will be greatly missed by his sons John & David, daughter Melinda, daughter in laws Denise and Sue, grandchildren Danielle, James, Sam, Amber & Maddi, great grandchildren Chloe and Isobell and everyone
that knew him.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 12th December at 4.15pm in Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired for Willen Hospice and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
