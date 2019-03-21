|
Moran John Joseph Passed away peacefully at home on
2nd March 2019, aged 68 years.
Funeral Mass to take place on
Thursday 28th March at 3.00pm at
St Thomas Aquinas, Bletchley,
followed by a committal
at Crownhill Crematorium
in the Oak Chapel, at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to benefit
Willen Hospice, can be left in the church after the service or sent
c/o Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK2 2EZ.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
