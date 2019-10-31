Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
16:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hampson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hampson

Notice Condolences

John Hampson Notice
HAMPSON John
(Jack) Passed away on the
19th October 2019, aged 92 years.
He will be greatly missed by his
wife Freda, family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 1st November at 4.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for the Alzheimer's Society. Cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -