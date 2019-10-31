|
HAMPSON John
(Jack) Passed away on the
19th October 2019, aged 92 years.
He will be greatly missed by his
wife Freda, family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 1st November at 4.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for the Alzheimer's Society. Cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019