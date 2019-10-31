|
|
|
Doyle John Of Conniburrow, formerly
of Coffee Hall and Potterspury,
passed away peacefully on
24th October 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Josephine,
dearly loved dad of
Geraldine, John and Louise,
and much loved grandad,
who will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Mass to take place on
Friday 15th November at 12.15pm
at St Mary Magdalene Church,
Stony Stratford.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of John
are for Alzheimer's Research UK
and may be left in the plate
at the Church or cheques made
payable to the charity sent to
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019