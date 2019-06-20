Home

John Dines

Notice Condolences

John Dines Notice
DINES John Of Sherington passed away suddenly
at Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 12th June 2019.
A loving husband, father,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Remembered with love.
Funeral service to take place at Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel on Friday 28th June at 10am.
Family flowers only please but donations appreciated in memory of John for the British Heart Foundation cheques made payable to the charity may be left in the plate at the crematorium or sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
