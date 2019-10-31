Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:45
The Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Dennis John William Passed away peacefully on 21st October, aged 87 years.
An adored husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his
family and all who knew him.
The service to celebrate John's life
will take place at The Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on Tuesday
5th November at 11.45am.
All flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to benefit 'The Willows Care Home' may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley
MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019
