|
|
|
Davidson John Edward Norman Passed away 19th July
aged 76.
A much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad, Great-Grandad and Friend who will be sadly missed by all.
A service to celebrate John's life will take place at St Martin's Church,
Fenny Stratford on 16th August
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2EZ.
01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019