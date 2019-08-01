Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00
St Martin's Church
Fenny Stratford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Davidson

Notice Condolences

John Davidson Notice
Davidson John Edward Norman Passed away 19th July
aged 76.

A much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad, Great-Grandad and Friend who will be sadly missed by all.

A service to celebrate John's life will take place at St Martin's Church,
Fenny Stratford on 16th August
at 10.00am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2EZ.
01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.